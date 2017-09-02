Jubilant Completes Acquisition Of Radio Pharmacy Business Of Triad

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd. announced that Jubilant Pharma Limited (JPL), a material wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, through one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries, has successfully completed the acquisition of the US radio pharmacy business of Triad Isotopes, Inc.This acquisition is funded through JPL’s internal accruals with no increase in debt for Jubilant Life Sciences Limited. Triad recorded revenues in excess of USD 225 million in CY2016 with positive EBITDA and the acquisition is likely to be earnings accretive.

Triad operates the second-largest radio pharmacy network in the US with more than 50 pharmacies. The acquired radio pharmacies will continue to operate independently under the brand name of ‘Triad Isotopes’The acquisition is a strategic fit to its niche nuclear medicine business and will provide Jubilant with direct access to hospital networks with ability to deliver more than 3 million patient doses annually through approximately 1,700 customers. The company intends to maintain and expand Triad’s distribution network.

For mail us here: info@ways2capital.com✔

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com✔

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php✔

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔