Ways2Capital Closing Update : Sensex Gains 258 pts, Nifty Fails To Hold 9900

Equity benchmarks recouped more than half of previous day's losses, led by positive global cues.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 258.07 points or 0.82 percent at 31,646.46 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 88.35 points or 0.90 percent to 9,884.40.

More than two shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔