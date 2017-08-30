Market Recovers Tuesdays Losses Nifty Ends Below 9,900

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 30 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 30 August 2017. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nifty closed at 9,884 level, up by 88 points, while Sensex closed at 31,646 level, up by 258 points. Reliance and HDFC twins were the top contributors to the gains of the major indices. There were 1,227 advances, 405 declines and 330 unchanged stocks on NSE, reflecting that bulls were in control of the market. Markets have recovered a major chunk of the Tuesday’s losses. India VIX closed lower by 4.83% at 12.88 level.

In the broader markets, BSE Mid-cap index outperformed the major indices, closed at 15,505 level, up by 1.49%. BSE Small-cap index closed at 15,864 level, up by 1.33%.Bank Nifty ended at 24,308 level, up by 179 points. Yes Bank was the top gainer in the index closed at Rs 1,750 per share, up by 1.65%. BSE Oil & Gas was the top gaining index, which closed at 15,093 level, up by 2.32%. Hindustan Petroleum was the top gainer on the index ending at Rs 485 per share, up by 3.77%.BSE Metal was the top gaining index, closing at 13,292 level, up by 2.64%. JSW Steel was top gainer on the index, closing at Rs 260.1 per share, up by 5.28%.NTPC OFS got subscribed by 0.69 times by the retail portion as of 1525 hours. The issue was oversubscribed by 1.4 times by the non-retail investors in the previous trading session. Infosys founder, NR Narayana Murthy defended his role while speaking to investors during the concall held on Tuesday saying that his actions were in the interest of shareholders. The stock of Infosys ended at Rs 926.7 per share, marginally down by 0.08%.

