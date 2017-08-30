Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty, Sensex Hold Morning Gains Metal Stocks Shine

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 30 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 30 August 2017. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Nifty has been holding its morning gains. HDFC twins and Reliance Industries have been contributing the most to its gains.Nifty Metal is top gainer among the sectoral indices on NSE trading at 3,455 level, up by 67 points or 1.98%. NMDC, JSW Steel, Jindal Steel, Ratnamani and Hindalco are among the top gainers in the index trading higher by more than 3%. Welspun Corporation and Vedanta are also trading in positive territory, higher by more than 2%.There are 1,336 advances, 230 declines and 389 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting bulls taking control of the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,607 up 218 points, while NSE Nifty is trading at 9,873 up 77 points. A total of 44 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 24 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com or visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔ Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717✔