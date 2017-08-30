Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty Comfortably Above 9,850

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 30 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 30 August 2017. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Nifty has been comfortably trading above the important level of 9,850 level in the morning hour after witnessing downfall in previous trading session. HDFC twins and Reliance Industries have been lending support to the major benchmark indices. Nifty IT index is trading in negative zone, at 10,504 level. Infosys is trading at Rs 931.35 per share, up by Rs 3.9 per share or 0.42%.KPIT is top gainer in the index trading at Rs 117.95 per share, up by 1.55%. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,619 up 230 points, while NSE Nifty is trading at 9,879 up 82 points. A total of 34 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 21 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE. For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com



