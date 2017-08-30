Opening Bell - Markets Open Higher

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 30 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 30 August 2017. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nifty opened at 9,859 level, down by 63 points while Sensex opened at 31,534 level, up by 146 points.Aurobindo Pharma was top Nifty gainer trading at Rs 747.8 per share, up by 2.29% while NTPC was top Nifty loser trading at Rs 167.3 per share, down by 0.65%. There were 1,135 advances, 294 declines and 486 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting positive undertone floating in the market. On the broader markets, BSE Mid-cap index was trading at 15,306 level, up by 0.19% while BSE Small-cap index was trading at 15,707 level, up by 0.33%.Nifty 50 has major support placed around the levels of 9,740-9,750, and if Nifty sustains below these levels, fresh selling pressure could drag index up to the level of 9,685. On the way up, the level of 9,850-9,860 may act as a stiff resistance level.

