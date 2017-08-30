Live Stock Market Updates: Market Extends Gain

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 30 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 30 August 2017.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Benchmark index, Nifty has been trading near high point of the day and has crossed the important mark of 9,900. There are 46 advances and 5 declines in the index signalling strong positive undertone. Nifty futures of August series is trading at 9,906 level, at premium of 9 points. Bank Nifty has also marginally extended opening gains and is trading at 24,348 level, up by 0.9%. Yes Bank is top gainer in the index trading at Rs 1,757 per share, up by 2.08%.There are 1,330 advances, 266 declines and 360 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting bulls taking control of the market.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,697 up 307 points, while NSE Nifty is trading at 9,903 up 107 points. A total of 52 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 26 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

