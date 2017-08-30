Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty Hovers Around 9,900

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Wednesday 30 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 30 August 2017. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Benchmark index, Nifty has been hovering around the important mark of 9,900. Oil marketing companies have been gaining grounds on the bourses. BSE Oil & Gas index is trading at 15,096 level, up by 344 points or 2.34%. All the oil marketing company stocks have been trading in positive territory. IOC is top gainer in the sector trading at Rs 452.15 per share, up by 4.04% on BSE. Hindustan Petroleum is trading at Rs 484.5 per share, up by 3.66%. BPCL, Petronet and Reliance are also trading higher by more than 2%. There are 1,323 advances, 270 declines and 364 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting bulls taking control of the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,698 up 310 points, while NSE Nifty is trading at 9,898 up 102 points. A total of 54 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 28 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

