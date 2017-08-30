Newsvine

Gold Futures Down Due To Profit Booking

Gold futures were trading in the red in the domestic market on Wednesday as participants indulged in profit-booking at prevailing levels even as the metal strengthened overseas.
Analysts attributed the fall in gold futures to profit-booking by traders at existing levels but a firm trend in precious metals, squeezed the fall. At the MCX, gold futures for October 2017 contract was at Rs 29486 per 10 grams, down by 0.59 per cent, after opening at Rs 29641 against a previous close of Rs 29662. It touched the intra-day high of Rs 29470 (12:33 hours).

