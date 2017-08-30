Visaka Industries Hits Record High

Cement sector player, Visaka Industries soared 10.34% at Rs 681.00 per share on BSE at 1405 hours. The stock traded at a fresh 52-week high value of 699.00 per share on BSE. The stock on NSE attracted a total traded volume of 10,79,934 shares and a traded value of Rs 7,276.92 lakhs.The company has been maintaining a dividend payout ratio of 29.38%. The company had a growth of 5.20% over the past five years. The company has a return on equity of 8.40% for the last three years. On yearly basis, the stock has given 276.77% returns and has outperformed BSE Small-cap index and BSE 500 index.

Earlier on Monday, the company launched a new product named as ATUM, which is an eco-friendly, energy efficient and energy generating roofing product.Visaka Industries is engaged in the manufacture and sale of cement asbestos sheets, fiber cement sheets (V-Boards), panels and spinning (Synthetic Spun Yarn). The company offers products, including cement asbestos products, fibre cement flat board products and textiles. Meanwhile, BSE Sensex gained 299 points or 0.95% at 31,687 level and Nifty gained 99 points or 1.02% at 9,895 level.

