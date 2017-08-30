IPO Alert: BRNL IPO Price Band Set At Rs 195-205

Bharat Road Network Limited (BRNL) initial public offering (IPO) is going to open for subscription on Wednesday, September 6, 2017, and shall close on Friday, September 08, 2017. The company has fixed the price band at Rs 195 to Rs 205 per share.The company has recently received the approval from Registrar of Companies (RoC), West Bengal on August 23, 2017, in regard to the Red Herring Prospectus filed.The public issue consists of up to 29,300,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of BRNL. The equity shares will have a face value of Rs 10 and the final price band will be decided in consultation with the Book Running Lead Managers (BRLMs).

