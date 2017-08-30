Aurobindo Pharma In Talks To Buy SLPL

Pharma major, Aurobindo Pharma is in talks to buy the Russia business of Shreya Life Sciences (SLPL) in a deal potentially valued between USD 80 to 100 million (Rs 511 to 638.8 crore), according to a leading news agency.The company has given a term sheet and talks currently hinge on the final valuation. Mumbai-based SLPL is keen to retain a part of the business and may decide against selling everything.SLPL has presence in therapeutic segments such as cardiology, diabetology, anti-microbials, anti-tuberculosis, anti-osteoporotics, anti-malarials, gastrointestinals, pain management, gynaecology, paediatric care, infertility management and diabetes care. The company has a product portfolio comprising more than 200 products across various therapeutic segments.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔