Bombay Dyeing Climbs By Over 13%

Seeded on Wed Aug 30, 2017 2:38 AM
The shares of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company jumped by over 13% intraday as the stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.94 times during Wednesday’s trading session.The stock was trading higher by 13.78% at Rs 106 per share on BSE at 1415 hours. It opened at Rs 95 per share. The stock touched its new 52-week high at Rs 106.90 per share on Wednesday. The stock attracted a total traded volume of 1,89,59,458 shares and traded value of Rs 19,131.99 lakh on NSE at 1419 hours.The company’s standalone revenue for the Q1FY18 came in at Rs 622.9 crore, registering 30.8% yoy increase. This was primarily driven by 137% yoy increase in revenues from real estate segment. The company’s net loss narrowed to Rs 32.7 crore vs Rs 43.6 crore in Q1FY17.
