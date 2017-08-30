Ways2Capital Update : F&O Cues

F&O cues:

Nifty 9800 Call added 21.8 lakh shares in Open Interest on August 29

Nifty 9850 Call added 17.6 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 9900 Call added 11.3 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 9900 Put shed 23.6 lakh shares in Open Interest

Nifty 9800 Put shed 10 lakh shares in Open Interest

FIIs in F&O on August 29 (Provisional data from NSE):

FII net buy Rs 241 crore in Index Future

FII net sell Rs 958 crore in Index Options

FII net sell Rs 67 crore in Stock Future

