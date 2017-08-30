Ways2Capital : Indian ADRs

Indian ADRs ended with mixed sentiments in the market during the trading hours of August 29.

In the IT sector, Infosys closed lower by 0.26% at USD 15.27; while Wipro closed lower by 0.34% at USD 5.92.

In the banking sector, ICICI Bank closed marginally higher by 0.11% at USD 9.39; and HDFC Bank closed marginally lower by 0.35% at USD 95.57.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors closed lower by 0.47% at USD 29.68; and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories closed lower by 0.09% at USD 31.73.

