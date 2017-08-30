Ways2Capital Morning Update : Sensex Rebounds Over 150 pts, Nifty Above 9,850

Equity benchmarks opened sharply higher on Wednesday after a turmoil in previous session.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 167.09 points or 0.53 percent at 31,555.48 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 64 points or 0.65 percent to 9,860.05.

Aurobindo Pharma, Hindalco Industries, HDFC, Ambuja Cements, BPCL, Eicher Motors, Yes Bank and BPCL gained 1-2 percent while Asian Paints, Power Grid and NTPC were under pressure.

Nifty Midcap was up 1 percent on strong market breadth. Ujjivan Financial surged 5 percent as RBI granted it scheduled bank status.

Bajaj Finance, M&M Financial, Tata Global, Avenue Supermarts, RBL Bank, Inox Leisure, Pincon Spirit, Globus Spirit, Amtek Auto, Jaiprakash Associates, Ruchi Soya and IVRCL rallied up to 7 percenet.

Visa Steel, Videocon Industries and Jai Balaji Industries were down up to 5 percent.

