Sensex Zooms 300 pts, Nifty Reclaims 9,900 On Positive Asian Cues

Equity benchmarks as well as broader markets extended gains in late morning trade, backed by further gains in Asian peers.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 305.74 points or 0.97 percent at 31,694.13 and the 50-share NSE Nifty gained 104 points or 1.06 percent at 9,900.05 as market experts believe that the fundamentals of the country are strong and earning recovery will be seen in the second half of current financial year.

More than three shares advanced for every share falling on the BSE. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained 1.4 percent each.

China's Shanghai Composite and South Korea's Kospi turned higher on easing of geopolitical tensions surrounding North Korea. Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed over a percent and Japan's Nikkei extended gains to 0.8 percent.

