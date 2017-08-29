Live Stock Market Updates Nifty Eyes 9850,Sensex Pares Losses

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Tuesday 29 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 29 August 2017.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Markets are marginally paring morning losses indicating a mild positive undertone in the market. Nifty is eyeing the crucial level of 9850 and Sensex is still slipping over 200 points.BPCL is the top Nifty gainer and is trading higher by 1.33% at Rs 514.75 per share. HDFC and HDFC Bank is contributing majorly to Sensex losses. Meanwhile, Nifty Bank is one of the top index losers among sectoral indices on NSE. Bank of Baroda is the top index loser dragging it to trade in lower levels. Bank of Baroda is trading lower 1.32% at Rs 142.35 per share as the stock will be excluded from Nifty 50 index from September 29, 2017. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,520 down 229 points, while Nifty is trading at 9843 down 69 points. A total of 37 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 26 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com or visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717✔