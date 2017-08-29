Live Stock Market Updates Market Extends Losses

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Tuesday 29 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 29 August 2017. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bears are dominating the market pushing the benchmark indices to trade lower. In Nifty50 index there are 10 advances, 41 declines indicating a strong negative undertone.NTPC is the top Nifty loser slipping in trade by 3.35% at Rs 167.50 per share.Meanwhile, BSE Power is the top losing index among sectoral indices. The index slipped in trade by 0.80% at 2249 level. NTPC is majorly contributing to index losses and dragging it to lower levels. The stock lost in trade by 3.2% at Rs 167.80 per share on BSE followed by Siemens down 1.5% at Rs 1270 per share and Tata Power Company down 1% at Rs 78.05 per share.Pincon Spirits was buzzing on the bourses as the Government of West Bengal has lifted ban on liquor retail outlets within municipal limits. The stock soared 6.93% at Rs 56.30 per share on BSE.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,499 down 251 points, while Nifty is trading at 9837 down 75 points. A total of 30 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 25 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

