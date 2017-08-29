Nifty Snaps 4 Day Gaining Streak, Ends Below 50-DMA

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Tuesday 29 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 29 August 2017. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Markets ended their trade in red strongly led by bearish sentiments. Nifty in the mid-market hours breached the 9800 mark and again slipped below the crucial level. Nifty 50 index ended below 50-DMA at 9810 level. Sensex lost over 350 points majorly led by HDFC twins, Infosys and Reliance Industries. Both the benchmark indices lost over 1% at the closing hours of trade.Tech Mahindra was the top Nifty gainer finishing its today’s trade up 1.23% at Rs 433 per share. Bank Nifty closed lower by 248 points or 1.02% at 24,128 levels.All sectoral indices on BSE ended in red wherein BSE Telecom was the top loser slipping 1.87%. NTPC was the biggest index loser after Government has diluted its stake via OFS. The stock closed lower by 2.88% at Rs 168.35 per share on BSE. Nifty closed lower by 116 points at 9796 level. BSE Sensex closed lower by 362 points at 31,388 level. BSE Mid-cap index closed lower by 130 points at 15,277. BSE Small-cap index closed lower by 166 points at 15,651. India VIX closed higher by 7.1% at 13.54.There were 385 advances, 1099 declines and 35 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting a negative undertone floating in the market.Tech Mahindra, M&M and ZEE Entertainment Enterprise are the top Nifty gainers, whereas Bank of Baroda, NTPC and Hindalco are the top Nifty losers.NTPC Limited, a public sector power generation company’s offer for sale gets over-subscribed on Tuesday. The non-retail portion of NTPC OFS got oversubscribed by 1.41 times.



