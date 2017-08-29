Live Stock Market Updates Market Trades In Negative Territory

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Tuesday 29 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 29 August 2017. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Benchmark indices are trading with weak sentiments indicating a negative undertone dominating the market.Meanwhile, ACC Ltd, Bank of Baroda, Tata Power Company and Tata motors DVR are the stocks being excluded from Nifty 50 index whereas Bajaj Finance Hindustan Petroleum and UPL are to be included in Nifty 50 index with effect from September 29, 2017. Nifty Bank index lost 167 points and currently trading at 24,210 level. Bank of Baroda is majorly contributing to index losses and dragging the index further to trade in lower levels.Meanwhile, BSE Oil & Gas is the top gaining index trading at 14,944 levels gaining 0.19%. BPCL is contributing majorly to index gains and pushing the index to trade at higher levels. BPCL is trading up by 1.35% at Rs 514.80 per share on BSE followed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation up 1.57% at Rs 471.40 per share and IOC up 0.93% at Rs 444.00 per share.On the contrary, Indraprastha Gas is the top index loser slipping in trade by 1.68% at Rs 1225.45 per share. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,563 down 187 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,852 down 60 points. A total of 26 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 22 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.



