Live Stock Market Updates Sensex, Nifty Down Over 1%

Markets continue to sink as it approaches towards the closing hours of trade. In Nifty50 index there are only 5 advances and 46 declines indicating strong bearish sentiments.BSE Sensex lost over 350 points majorly contributed by HDFC and Reliance Industries.Broader market indices are also following the trend and lost over 100 points to trade at lower levels. All sectoral indices on NSE are trading in negative territory wherein Nifty Financial Services is the top index loser.Meanwhile, BSE Telecom index is the top index loser among sectoral indices on BSE. The index slipped 1.97% at 1425 level. Bharti Airtel is majorly contributing to index losses and dragging it to lower levels. Bharti Airtel is down 1.6% at Rs 428 per share.

On the contrary, OnMobile Global is up by 1.66% at Rs 58.20 per share and ITI is up 1.31% at Rs 92.65 per share. The S&P BSE Sensex is down 354 points at 31,396, while Nifty is down 116 points at 9796. A total of 40 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 33 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

