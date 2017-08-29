Live Stock Market Updates : Nifty Extends Losses, Sensex Sheds Over 300 Points

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Tuesday 29 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 29 August 2017.----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Markets are extending their losses as Nifty slips below 50 DMA. Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank and HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and L&T are the major contributor to index losses.Broader market indices are also following the trend and extending their losses. Nifty Pharma is one of the top index losers on NSE. The index slipped by 1.17% at 8870 level. Sun Pharma Industries is the top index loser and dragging it to trade in lower levels.On the contrary, Lupin is the top gainer in the index. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,429 down 320 points, while Nifty is trading at 9799 down 113 points. A total of 39 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 30 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com or visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔ Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717✔