Swan Energy Gains 3%, Subsidiary Ties-Up With Hyundai Heavy Industries

Swan Energy announced that Triumph Offshore Private Ltd. (TOPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has executed a ship building contract with Hyundai Heavy Industries Company Ltd., South Korea in connection with its upcoming FSRU Project at Jafrabad, Gujarat.The contract is for construction of one 1,80,000 CBM LNG floating storage and re-gasification Unit (FSRU).Swan Energy was trading at Rs 146.10 per share, up by Rs 3.95 or 2.78% as at 1223 hours on Tuesday, on the BSE. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.05 times and hit its intraday high and low of Rs 148.30 and Rs 144.25, respectively.
