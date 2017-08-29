BHEL Commissions 30MW Hhydro Power Project In Mizoram

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) announced that it has successfully commissioned the first unit of 2x30 MW Tuirial Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in Mizoram. This is the first large-rating hydro power project in the state of Mizoram.The greenfield project is being set up by the North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO) on the river Tuirial. The second unit of the project is also in advanced stages of execution.Meanwhile, the stock was trading lower by 0.74% at Rs 127 per share on BSE at 1352 hours. It opened at Rs 127 per share. It attracted a total traded volume of 17,42,417 shares and traded value of Rs 2,220 lakh. The company is presently executing around 6,000 MW of hydroelectric projects-about half of which are outside India.

