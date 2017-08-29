Newsvine

Rel Infra Surges 6% As Greenko Eyes Mumbai Electricity Biz

Shares of Reliance Infrastructure jumped over 6 per cent in Tuesday’s trade amid reports that Greenko is in talks with Anil Ambani-led Reliance Infrastructure to acquire its Mumbai electricity business for an enterprise value of Rs 10,000-13,000 crore ($1.75-2 billion).
In November 2015, the company entered into a non-binding pact to sell 49 per cent stake in the business to Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments) of Canada, ET reported, adding that the exclusive negotiations lapsed, following which the company engaged with other potential suitors.
