HCL Infosystems Jumps 4% On Rs 500 Crore Rights Issue

Shares of HCL InfosystemsBSE 2.77 % surged nearly 4 per cent in Tuesday's trade after the company approved rights issue of shares in order to raise up to Rs 500 crore from its existing shareholders.

Following the development, the stock gained 3.94 per cent to Rs 48.85 on BSE. It opened at Rs 47.50 and touched an intraday high and low of Rs 50.15 and Rs 47.45 respectively, in trade till 1.15 pm(IST).

In a filing to BSE, the company said that its board in a meeting held today approved the recommendations of its capital raising committee to go for a rights issue of shares to existing shareholders "as a mode of raising equity capital aggregating up to Rs 500 crore".

Promoters held 58.04 per cent stake in the company as of June 2017. For the quarter ended June 30, 2017, HCL Infosystems reported total revenue at Rs 406.68 crore and net loss stood at Rs 38.71 crore.

