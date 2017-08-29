Promoters Wanting To Participate In Infosys Buyback Sends The Wrong Signal

The attractive price of the Infosys buyback at Rs 1,150 was a thin silver lining to the dark cloud that had enveloped the former IT industry bellwether. But now there’s the possibility of more rain: Should investors worry about the company’s prospects if the promoters are enthused enough to tender their shares?With Sebi reserving 15 percent for the small shareholders (value of holding upto Rs 2 lakhs), it translates into a decent payback, especially since the valuation provides downside support to the stock.While we do not deny that valuation comfort, we also feel that near-term upside may be also capped going by the recent sound bites from the company.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔