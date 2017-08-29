Workers At Bengaluru, Bidadi Facilities Of Bosch To Go On Strike

German auto component maker Bosch today said workmen's union of its Bengaluru and Bidadi facilities have declared a day-long strike on August 30, sighting delay in the closure of the long-term wage settlement."The management is in discussion with the Union regarding long-term wage settlement with the intervention of the Additional Labour Commissioner, Karnataka," Bosch said in a regulatory filing.It further said: "The company management believes in bi- lateral discussions to resolve such issues and will continue to engage with the union. As a fair and value-based employer, the company has a very attractive pay package and a selection of welfare measures that match the best in region-cum- industry".Bosch said the production loss on account of the strike for a day is estimated to be around Rs 5 crore. However, customer fulfilment will not be adversely affected due to availability of stocks and other alternative measures taken by the management, it added.

