Bank Of Baroda, Tata Motors DVR Fall Up To 2.4% On Exclusion From Nifty 50

Shares of Bank of Baroda, Tata Motors DVR, Tata Power and ACC Ltd fell by up to 2.4 per cent today as the companies set for an exit from the NSE's benchmark Nifty 50 index from September 29. The scrip of Bank of Baroda declined 2.42 per cent to Rs 140.75, Tata Motors DVR lost 1.97 per cent to Rs 220.75, and Tata Power dipped 1.71 per cent to Rs 77.50 on NSE. Shares of ACC also dipped 1.63 per cent to Rs 1,786.05. Tata Motors that carry differential voting rights (DVRs) will move out of the NSE's benchmark Nifty 50 index from September 29. The other three companies that will be dropped from the index include Tata Power, ACC Ltd and Bank of Baroda, Indian Index Services and Product (IISL), an arm of NSE, said in a statement yesterday. In their places, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation and UPL will be included in the index. Shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation rose 2.63 per cent to Rs 475.50, UPL went up 2 per cent to Rs 856.25 and Bajaj Finance gained 0.27 per cent to Rs 1,835.

