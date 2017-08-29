Lead Futures Up Amid Rising Demand

Lead futures were trading higher during the afternoon trade in the domestic market on Tuesday as participants created fresh positions, taking positive cues from spot market on pick-up in demand.

Marketmen said building up of positions by traders backed by upsurge in demand from battery-makers at domestic spot market, supported the upside in lead prices at futures trade. At the MCX, lead futures for August 2017 contract is trading at Rs 148.65 per kg, up by 0.44 per cent, after opening at Rs 148.40, against a previous close of Rs 148. It touched the intra-day high of Rs 149. (at 12:12 hours).

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔