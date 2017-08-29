Zinc Futures Up On Pickup In Demand

Zinc futures were trading higher during the afternoon trade in the domestic market on Tuesday as speculators created fresh positions on pick-up in demand from consuming industries at the spot markets. Market analysts attributed the rise in zinc futures to fresh bets created by participants on the back of rising demand at the domestic spot market.

At the MCX, zinc futures for August 2017 contract was trading at Rs 198.10 per kg, up by 0.53 per cent, after opening at Rs 197.65, against a previous close of Rs 197.05. It touched the intra-day high of Rs 198.80. (at 14:10 hours).

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔