Aluminium Futures Dip On Low Demand

Aluminium futures were trading lower during the noon trade in the domestic market on Tuesday as speculators engaged in reducing their exposure amid subdued demand from consuming industries in the spot market. Analysts said cutting down of holdings by participants on the back of tepid demand from consuming industries in the physical market mainly kept aluminium prices lower at futures trade.

At the MCX, aluminium futures for August 2017 contract is trading at Rs 131.70 per kg, down by 0.19 per cent, after opening at Rs 131.85, against a previous close of Rs 131.95. It touched the intra-day low of Rs 131.40 (at 13:00 hours).

