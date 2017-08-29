Copper Futures Up 0.44% On Spot Demand

Copper futures were trading higher during the noon trade in the domestic market on Tuesday amid pick-up in demand coupled with a firming global trend. Marketmen attributed the rise in copper futures to a firming trend in select base metals overseas and rising demand from consuming industries at domestic spot markets.

At the MCX, copper futures for August 2017 contract was trading at Rs 432.90 per kg, up by 0.44 per cent, after opening at Rs 432.45, against a previous close of Rs 431.00. It touched the intra-day high of Rs 433.20 (at 12:20 hours).

