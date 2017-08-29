Nickel Futures Up On Rising Demand

Nickel futures were trading higher during the afternoon trade in the domestic market on Tuesday as participants widened their bets, driven by pick-up in demand in the spot market.

Analysts attributed rise in nickel futures to building-up of positions by traders due to pick up in demand from alloy- makers in the spot market. At the MCX, nickel futures for August 2017 contract was trading at Rs 750.40 per kg, up by 0.67 per cent, after opening at Rs 749.30, against a previous close of Rs 745.40. It touched the intra-day high of Rs 752.60. (at 13:05 hours).

