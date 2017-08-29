Ways2Capital Morning Update : Nifty Opens Below 9,900, Sensex Falls 100 pts

Equity benchmarks opened sharply lower on Tuesday on weakness in Asian peers after the launch of missile by North Korea.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was down 128.02 points at 31,622.80 and the 50-share NSE Nifty fell 41.95 points to 9,870.85.

ACC, Bank of Baroda and Tata Power were under pressure, down 1-2 percent after NSE decided to exclude these stocks from Nifty50. HPCL and UPL gained up to 2 percent on addition in Nifty50.

Nifty Midcap was down 0.5 percent on market breadth. About two shares declined for every share rising on the NSE.

DLF lost further, down 2 percent after losing 3.6 percent in previous session despite GIC deal.

Thyrocare, Fortis Healthcare, JP Associates, Biocon and Amara Raja Batteries gained up to 5 percent while Jaypee Infra, RBL Bank, 8K Miles, Dish TV, Bata India and Reliance Infrastructure fell up to 4 percent.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔