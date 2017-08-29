Ways2Capital : Indian ADRs

Newsvine

Indian ADRs ended mostly higher in the market during the trading hours of August 28. 
In the IT sector, Infosys closed higher by 1.06% at USD 15.31; while Wipro closed marginally lower by 0.34% at USD 5.94. 
In the banking sector, ICICI Bank closed lower by 0.64% at USD 9.38; and HDFC Bank closed marginally higher by 0.01% at USD 95.91. 
In the other sectors, Tata Motors closed lower by 0.57% at USD 29.82; and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories closed higher by 0.16% at USD 31.76.

