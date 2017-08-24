Jagran Prakashan Gains Over 3% After Block Deal

The stock of Jagran Prakashan advanced over 3% during Thursday’s trade after block deal. The stock witnessed 21 lakh shares trade in 2 blocks on the NSE and BSE at Rs 174 per share.Block deal is a trade, with a minimum quantity of 5 lakh shares or minimum value of Rs 5 crore, executed through a single transaction, on the special block deal window.Jagran Prakashan was trading at Rs 176.65 per share, up by Rs 1.55 or 0.89% as at 1435 hours on Thursday, on the BSE. The stock has hit an intraday high and low of Rs 184.50 and Rs 173.15 respectively. It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 343.93 times.

