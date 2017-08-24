Newsvine

MTNL Jumps Over 11% On Thursday

Seeded on Thu Aug 24, 2017
Seeded on Thu Aug 24, 2017 4:22 AM
The shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) jumped by over 11% during Thursday’s trading session on the back of the report that the company is likely to monetise its real estate assets.The company told that it is waiting for the government approval for its proposal to sell unused properties in New Delhi and Mumbai. The company expects to get Rs 3,500-4,500 crore from the sale of properties in both the major cities, reported a national news agency.
