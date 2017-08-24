MTNL Jumps Over 11% On Thursday

The shares of Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (MTNL) jumped by over 11% during Thursday’s trading session on the back of the report that the company is likely to monetise its real estate assets.The company told that it is waiting for the government approval for its proposal to sell unused properties in New Delhi and Mumbai. The company expects to get Rs 3,500-4,500 crore from the sale of properties in both the major cities, reported a national news agency.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔