Bank Of India Revises Saving Bank Interest Rate

Seeded by ways2capitaladvisor View Original Article: ways2capital-equitytips.blogspot.in
Seeded on Thu Aug 24, 2017 4:20 AM
Banking major, Bank of India has slashed interest rate on savings bank accounts by 50 basis points to 3.5% on deposits of up to Rs 50 lakh. However, the bank will continue to pay 4% interest on deposits of above Rs 50 lakh."The bank is introducing two-tier saving bank rate with effect from Thursday," said Bank of India (BOI) in a BSE filing on Thursday. BOI said customers maintaining savings bank balance up to Rs 50 lakh in their accounts will get 3.5%, while those maintaining above Rs 50 lakh will continue to earn an interest of 4% per annum.
