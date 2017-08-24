Bank Of India Revises Saving Bank Interest Rate

Banking major, Bank of India has slashed interest rate on savings bank accounts by 50 basis points to 3.5% on deposits of up to Rs 50 lakh. However, the bank will continue to pay 4% interest on deposits of above Rs 50 lakh."The bank is introducing two-tier saving bank rate with effect from Thursday," said Bank of India (BOI) in a BSE filing on Thursday. BOI said customers maintaining savings bank balance up to Rs 50 lakh in their accounts will get 3.5%, while those maintaining above Rs 50 lakh will continue to earn an interest of 4% per annum.

