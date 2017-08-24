Aptech Hits Record High

Aptech was roaring on the bourses during Thursday’s trade as the stock traded on a new 52-week high value of Rs 306. The stock zoomed nearly 11%.Aptech was trading at Rs 297.45 per share, up by Rs 21.70 or 7.87% as at 1154 hours on Thursday, on the BSE. The stock attracted a spurt in volume by more than 3.03 times. The stock has been hitting record high from the past 3 consecutive trading sessions. Shares of Aptech have witnessed bulk deal of Rs 5.84 crore on NSE by N.K. Securities on August 23.The stock attracted a traded volume of 55,37,451 shares and traded value of Rs 16,161.05 lakh on the NSE on Thursday.

