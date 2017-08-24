Tara Jewels To Expand To US, Australian Markets

Indian jewellery major, Tara Jewels announced the expansion of its Zac Posen Brand to overseas markets. The move is in line with the company's strategic expansion plans, the company said in a filing to the bourses on Thursday.

The brand will offer its products in the US markets with diamond jewellery major Helzberg Jeweller which has over 100 years experience in the jewellery and also through online jewellery stores, the company said.

In the Australian markets, Tara Jewels will offer its products with Australia Bevilles Jeweller which has stores in Sydney, Adelaide, Geelong and Melbourne, besides a strong online presence in Australia.

Meanwhile, Tara Jewels hit its day's high of Rs 26.90 at 0920 hours, up by 1.12%. However, the stock was trading at Rs 26.20 at 1220 hours, down by 1.50%. The stock had opened at Rs 26.60 and hit an intraday low of Rs 26.15.

Tara Jewels designs, manufactures and retails jewellery made of gold, platinum and silver in India and abroad. The company also has an online collection of wide range of everyday wear jewellery.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔