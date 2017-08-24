VIP Industries Zooms Nearly 5%

VIP Industries was buzzing during Thursday’s trade on the BSE as the stock soared as much as 5%. The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.03 times.All brands of the company are doing well, with Skybags having the highest rate of growth, said Dilip Piramal, Chairman and MD of the company, while interacting with a business channel. He also informed that the company has taken a 6% price hike noting that the rupee’s stability and strength has aided the company’s margins.VIP Industries was trading at Rs 212.45 per share, up by Rs 6.05 or 2.93% as at 1246 hours on Thursday, on the BSE. The stock has hit an intraday high and low of Rs 216.40 and 206.90, respectively.

