Sugar Stocks Gain In Trade

Sugar stocks were buzzing during Thursday’s intraday trade on the BSE. As per media reports, the Food minister has asked for Rs 2 per litre hike in ethanol prices sold to Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).Ethanol, a byproduct of sugar manufacturing, is obtained by processing molasses to form Rectified Spirit (RS), with around 95% purity. On further processing, ethanol is obtained for direct blending with petrol.Meanwhile, Thiru Arooran Sugars was the top gainer among sugar majors, the stock was trading at Rs 54.55 per share, up by Rs 2.05 or 3.90% as at 1135 hours, on Thursday, on the BSE.Other key players such as, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar was up 3.45% at Rs 15 per share and the stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.03 times, Sakthi Sugars was up 1.32% at Rs 26.80, Dwarikesh Sugar Industries was up 0.80% at Rs 62.85, Dhampur Sugar Mills was up 1.70% at Rs 260.30, Uttam Sugar Mills was up 1.57% at Rs 178.10 and Simbhaoli Sugars was up by 1.81% at Rs 31 per share.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔