Kajaria Ceramics Climbs Over 8%

The share of Kajaria Ceramics climbed by over 8% intraday during Thursday trading session as the company witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 40.46 times.The stock was trading up by 7.945 at Rs 702 per share on BSE at 1126 hours. It opened at Rs 662 per share. It touched its intraday high and low at Rs 708.70 and Rs 662 per share, respectively. The stock attracted a total traded volume of 12,67,490 shares and traded value of Rs 8,791.56 lakh on NSE at 1129 hours.The stock’s 52-week high stood at Rs 789.80 as on May 10, 2017 and 52-week low at Rs 437.35 as on December 29, 2016. On YTD basis, the company advanced by around 39.225 till date. On the one year, its performance rose by 1.25%.

