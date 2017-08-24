Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty, Sensex Trade Flat

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Thursday 24 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 24 August 2017. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------A nine-judge constitutional bench of the Supreme Court (SC) has ruled that privacy is a fundamental right in a unanimous verdict. Nifty has been trading range-bound in 9,848-9,860 level.Infosys has been contributing the most to Sensex gains. The stock was top gainer in the index trading at Rs 912.5 per share, up by 2.01%. Pharma stocks are holding their morning gains. Nifty Pharma index is trading at 8,730 level, up by 1.34%. There are 926 advances, 613 declines and 417 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting fairly positive sentiments floating in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,581 up 13 points, while NSE Nifty is trading at 9,854 up 2 points. A total of 28 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 23 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com or visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔ Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717✔