Live Stock Market Updates: Lacklustre Trade On D-Street

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Thursday 24 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 24 August 2017. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indian bourses have been witnessing lackluster trade in the afternoon hours on Thursday. Nifty Pharma index has extended its morning gains to trade at 8,896 level, up by 280 points or 3.26%. Cadila Healthcare is top gainer in the index trading at Rs 501 per share, up by 8.29%. Divi’s Lab and Lupin were also trading in positive territory, up by more than 4%. Glenmark, Sun Pharma and Aurobindo Pharma were trading higher by more than 3%.There are 971 advances, 601 declines and 385 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting fairly positive sentiments floating in the market. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,581 up 13 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,854 up 2 points. A total of 30 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 28 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

For Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔ or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com or visit http://www.ways2capital.com ✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007✔ Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717✔