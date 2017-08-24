Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty Off Day's Low Mid-Caps Outperform

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Thursday 24 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 24 August 2017. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Markets have been trading in a narrow range paring opening gains. Broader market indices have been outperforming the major indices in afternoon hours. Wockhardt is top gainer in the mid-cap sector trading at Rs 606 per share, up by 8.55%, MRPL and Divi’s Lab were also trading in positive territory by more than 4%. Globus Spirits is top gainer in the BSE Small-cap index trading at Rs 72.8 per share, up by 12.26%.There are 995 advances, 598 declines and 364 unchanged stocks on NSE reflecting fairly positive sentiments floating in the market.The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,638 up 70 points, while Nifty is trading at 9,873 up 21 points. A total of 33 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 29 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE.

