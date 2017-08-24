Live Stock Market Updates: Nifty, Sensex Pare Opening Gain

Live & Latest Intraday trading Stock Recommendations tomorrow, Stocks in news, Intraday tips free today, Stock market investment tips today and tomorrow, intraday nifty and stocks Tips and call Thursday 24 August 2017, Nifty Trading Tips, nifty trend tomorrow, nifty stocks, nifty tips intraday, nifty tips provider, stock market investment for beginners, intraday stock tips, intraday trading intraday stocks watch today, best stocks to buy today and tomorrow, hot stocks to buy now, picks in shares of India 24 August 2017. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nifty and Sensex have erased most of the opening gains. Bank Nifty index has also turned to negative territory paring opening gains to trade at 24,240 level, down by 78 points. Punjab National Bank was the top loser in the index trading at Rs 140.7 per share, down by 1.37%. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Pharma is top gainer trading at 8,724 level, up by 108 points or 1.26%. Cadila Healthcare is top gainer in the index trading at Rs 485.4 per share, up by 4.92%. The S&P BSE Sensex is trading at 31,592 up 24 points, while NSE Nifty is trading at 9,860 up 8 points. A total of 22 stocks registered a fresh 52-week high in trade today, while 18 stocks touched a new 52-week low on the NSE. The BSE Mid-cap Index is trading up 0.33% at 15,180, while BSE Small-cap Index is trading up 0.24% at 15,612.Some buying activity is seen in IT, Capital Goods, Metal, while Realty, Finance, Telecom are showing weakness on BSE.Sun Pharma, Tata Power, Infosys, Lupin and Tech Mahindra are among the gainers, whereas Adani Ports, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC and Bajaj-Suto are losing sheen on NSE in the first trading hour.The INDIA VIX is down 0.73% at 13.08.

