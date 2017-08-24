SREI Infra Gains On Upcoming BRNL IPO

SREI Infrastructure Finance Limited has been holding its morning gains to trade at Rs 122.1 per share, up by 2.69% on BSE. The stock touched its intraday high of Rs 123.65 per share, up by nearly 4%.Gains in the stock may be attributed to the approval received for BRNL's Red Herring Prospectus. The stock has attracted the trading volume of 11,70,951 shares while the traded value stood at Rs 14.32 crore on NSE as of 1049 hours.The company informed the exchange that its subsidiary Bharat Road Network Limited (BRNL) has received the approval from Registrar of Companies (RoC), West Bengal on August 23, 2017 in regard to the Red Herring Prospectus filed by BRNL.

or Quick Trial – 8962000225 ✔

or mail us here: info@ways2capital.com

or visit http://www.ways2capital.com

http://www.ways2capital.com/feed.php

✆ - 0731-6626222 | Toll Free - 1800-3010-2007 ✔

Give a Missed Call for Free Trial - 09699997717 ✔